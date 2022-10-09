Why KT Hammond is trending on social media

KT Hammond

Maverick politician and member of parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region, is currently the hottest topic of engagement on social media.

Generally, netizens are questioning what informed the legislator’s decision to conclude that the Ghanaian youth are not informed and experienced enough to run the affairs of the country.



It all began when videos started circulating on social media about some victims who had fallen for Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia’s scam, narrating their ordeal.



In the said videos, the victims narrated how they were made to believe that their money would be doubled if they presented it before her alter. However, they were forcibly sacked from the church auditorium after they had given out their monies.



Her victims, as captured in the videos, were largely adults.



It is against this background that netizens, particularly the youth, are interrogating the wisdom and experience of these adults that KT Hammond spoke about.



According to internet users, the gullibility of these adults refutes the parliamentarian’s insinuation that wisdom is the preserve of adults.

Background



In a recent interview, the Adansi-Asokwa legislator said the youth who booed President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra cannot even lead the country if given the opportunity.



According to him, the jeers from the audience were a sign of disrespect, which should not have happened.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the NPP MP explained that governance is a complex business, and, therefore, those who are unhappy with the current state of affairs must exercise some restraint.



“It’s not possible for the governance of the country to be left to only you, the youth. You won’t be able to do it in the first place, and you won’t even understand. You’ve kept your beards unkempt in town, but there’s nothing in your head," he added.



EAN/BOG