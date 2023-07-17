34
Why Ken Agyapong is trending on Twitter

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong is trending at number 4 on Twitter following a jab he threw at Dr. Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong during a campaign tour at the Kintampo East Constituency called Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia out for describing himself as a strategist.

The Member of Parliament said that it was baffling to hear that Dr. Bawumia after leading Ghana back into the grips of the IMF.

"If NPP people don’t engage in a clean campaign, they will be in trouble because I will reply when you say something.

"For someone who claims to be a strategist, the dollar was GHC4 equivalent when we took power. Today, the dollar is GHC12. Do you think you are a strategist? Excuse me, strategist! Please,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

In this light, the politician’s name is all over the internet.

