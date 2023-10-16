Why Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry, Opoku Ware and other topics are setting the trends on X

Kennedy Agyapong, #FixTheCountry logo and Opoku Ware NSMQ constestants

The biggest interschool contest in Ghana; National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) is underway and Ghanaians who belong to the competing schools can’t keep calm as everyone expects to emerge victorious.

The first section of the Quarter-finals stage happened today, Monday, October 16, 2023, and featured Opoku Ware Secondary School, Osei Tutu and Saint John’s Secondary School.



The Opoku Ware School is leading the trends due to the stellar performance their representatives showcased in the contest to qualify for the semi-final stage.



#NSMQQuarters contest:



End of R3



Opoku Ware School: 35pts



Osei Tutu SHS: 24pts



St. John’s School: 11pts



“None of the contestants could see top so no marks awarded for round 3.”#NSMQonJoy pic.twitter.com/JmBOQkrNRM — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) October 16, 2023

fun fact is most owass boys don’t also waste time to pounce on you????, no romance straight straight straight .



Opoku Ware over 70.5 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gRhaXGJ8H0 — Sheila Irene ???? (@abena_mooley) October 16, 2023

Opoku Ware is cooking pic.twitter.com/xUs1YiU3yR — Essel (@Esselguy) October 16, 2023

Herh Round 4 of the quiz and it’s only 2️⃣ points separating Opoku Ware from Osei Tutu .. Who do you think will win ?? ????#NSMQQuarters pic.twitter.com/t6HwMuB0v5 — Rowland???? (@Ghana_Ronaldo) October 16, 2023

Another topic that is setting the conversations on the X app (formerly known as Twitter) is the flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong The lawmaker is still making waves after the explosive revelations and allegations against the NPP during his many campaign tours.In an interview on Star TV over the weekend, Kennedy Agyapong made other statements that ‘destroy’ the ruling party. He further promised that he would reshuffle ministers every two months if he is voted into power.

We hit the streets of NYC to express our displeasure with the current happenings in the Country. #GhanaMustWork ????????#FixTheCountry #OccupyJulorbiHouse #SayNoToBadGovernance. pic.twitter.com/eQblDyS6NE — Tombe Jab (@Marlonbari24) October 7, 2023

Instead of the VRA to do the needful, the whole institution is playing the blaming game. Scandalous



It's just unfortunate that they don't live or have families in those affected areas



Akosombo dam spillage: Ghana Meteo misled us – VRA



Opoku ware form 1 wale blacko#FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/hOa6uSp4KN — Tim (@BrightKhampion) October 16, 2023

It is always “when will Ghana have better leaders”, till #FixTheCountry actually mobilizes young Ghanaians to demand better from our leaders.



Then they turn you. As long as your freedom remains theory, they will always pretend they stand with you.



The moment you demand your… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) October 7, 2023

You have the right to voice out your opinions and the power to make Change.



Use it ????????????



We are Ghanaians before Anything Else.



Period ????????#FixTheCountry ???????? @Ghfixthecountry pic.twitter.com/5SdZvKnksQ — BIG SKEP ???????? ???????? (@Selorm_Fiadjoe) October 9, 2023

#FixTheCountry has come back into the trends after some inhabitants of Akosombo and its environs had their homes flooded due to the Akosombo dam spillage exercise.Some Ghanaians on social media are asking when these misfortunes and disasters are going to end.Others are calling for proper planning of our communities to prevent such future calamities.BAJ/AW