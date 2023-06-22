Why Kufuor confessed New York is nowhere close to Shanghai – Fmr Ambassador explains

The moment John Kufuor arrived in China for a FOCAC Summit in 2006

A former Ambassador of Ghana to China, Anani Demuyakor, has recalled a moment he hosted the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, during his active service, and some of the confessions the elderly statesman made.

He explained that while in China as ambassador, President Kufuor planned a visit to the country, and as a way of giving him the best treat and experience there, he scheduled a visit Shanghai for him.



He added that having entered the town, which is known as one of the world's major centre for finance, business and economics, research, science and technology, manufacturing, transportation, tourism, and culture, the former president could not help but be wowed by the beauty of the place.



Speaking during a Media Professionals Training on Africa/Ghana Relations, organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advocacy (ACCPA), and the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana (CIUG), Ambassador Demuyakor said that President John Agyekum Kufuor confessed that Shanghai is better than New York.



“I remember in 2002, former President Kufuor was visiting China and he was coming from (sic), so we did it in such a way that the first city he came to, and I insisted, was Shanghai. We went to the airport, picked him and then we used the Maglev – the fast train.



“As we were going, when we got to the airport, he turned to me and said, ‘Is it China?’ I said ‘yes,’ and he said ‘New York is nowhere near Shanghai - the skyscrapers.’ All the members of the delegation were flabbergasted because some of us still have the idea that China is still in the 80s,” he said.



The former ambassador also called on Ghanaians, and Africans for that matter, to learn to live with the Chinese, because they are here to stay.

“China is here to stay. China is rising whether we like it or not, so let’s try and educate our people about China… China is a must-go-place. The situation is that, I don’t think you can discard it," he added.



The event brought together journalists from across various sectors of the media to learn and understand how China’s role in Africa is impacting its development, as well as how the media can properly report on issues related to the country.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











AE/DA