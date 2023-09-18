Why Mahama, Ghana, Cina Soul and other topics are trending on the X app

Topics being discussed on X

GhanaWeb continues to give you all the news updates and conversations from social media. This is in a bid to keep you up-to-speed with all the social and political trends from the world of Twitter (X).

Today, there are several topics Ghanaians are talking about on X but key among them are former President John Dramani Mahama, songstress Cina Soul and the country Ghana topping the conversations.



Below are details on why these topics and people are being discussed on the streets of Twitter.



Cina Soul



The Ghanaian soulful songstress, Cina Soul, is one of the people social media users are discussing.



The music sensation made headlines on Friday, September 15 after a video emerged about Sally Mann blasting a contestant on a reality show she was acting as a judge for.



According to Sally Mann, the said contestant was trying to sound like Cina Soul who she believes is overrated.



However, this event happens to have turned in the favour of Cina Soul as social media users are bringing out receipts of her refined vocals and performances as they anticipate the release of her new single ‘Plenty Evil’.

This song, according to netizens, will be a huge hit and they can’t wait for it to be released.



The new single drops on September 21, 2023.



Read some tweets on Cina Soul





it's WAR time & you better be ready



you guys tell me who y'all wanna hear on this one?? pic.twitter.com/5wKlKOvCPd — Kla (@Cina_Soul) September 15, 2023

Cina Soul's voice can represent us on the international stage – Sarkodie



She’s not overrated!!!pic.twitter.com/8MBN17Juqi — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) September 18, 2023

Some teeming supporters of former President John Dramani Mahama are running a campaign on social media.These supporters are highlighting the accomplishments of the erstwhile administration of the former president and what he will do should he be given the nod again in 2024.

Come 2025, President John Mahama will build an all inclusive government #iwillvote4JM pic.twitter.com/K905W6CRbC — John Mahama Is The Solution❤️???????? (@Royal1Kingly) September 17, 2023

Come 2025, President John Mahama will build an all inclusive government #iwillvote4JM pic.twitter.com/K905W6CRbC — John Mahama Is The Solution❤️???????? (@Royal1Kingly) September 17, 2023

In the trends today on X is also Ghana. The country is trending for all the expected and unexpected situations you can experience as a Ghanaian.Some netizens are talking about how Accra is the face of Ghana, while others are talking about the ongoing limited voter registration exercise being undertaken by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Naira Marley is in Ghana chilling with Abena Korkor ????. Korkor too ???? pic.twitter.com/Oo3mktX1B6 — Webkid_Afrika (@WebkidAfrika) September 18, 2023

Accra is the face of Ghana❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/A2VAhCoDKG — Sheila Irene ???? (@abena_mooley) September 18, 2023

BAJ/AE