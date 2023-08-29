0
Why Mahama is trending on social media

Mahama On MPs Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 29 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, is one of the top trends on social media in Ghana on August 29, 2023.

Most Ghanaians are talking about the former president following his kind gesture to the poverty-stricken ex-Black Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana.

A Daily Post publication on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, stated that John Mahama, after learning of the unfortunate story of the Ghanaian football legend, took the initiative to put measures in place to rescue the goalkeeper.

As per the Daily Post publication, the first act of kindness offered by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress was to secure a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, for Memunatu Sulemana. This was done on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The report indicated that John Mahama through associates will also make a cash donation to Memunatu Sulemana to set her up and ensure that she charts a new path that will lead to success.

Mahama’s intervention comes on the back of a sordid story filed by GhanaWeb on the terrible living conditions of the ex-goalie, who was living in a shackle at Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra.

BAI/NOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
