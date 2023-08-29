Why Mahama is trending on social media

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, is one of the top trends on social media in Ghana on August 29, 2023.

Most Ghanaians are talking about the former president following his kind gesture to the poverty-stricken ex-Black Queens goalkeeper, Memunatu Sulemana.



A Daily Post publication on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, stated that John Mahama, after learning of the unfortunate story of the Ghanaian football legend, took the initiative to put measures in place to rescue the goalkeeper.



As per the Daily Post publication, the first act of kindness offered by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress was to secure a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, for Memunatu Sulemana. This was done on Monday, August 28, 2023.



The report indicated that John Mahama through associates will also make a cash donation to Memunatu Sulemana to set her up and ensure that she charts a new path that will lead to success.



Mahama’s intervention comes on the back of a sordid story filed by GhanaWeb on the terrible living conditions of the ex-goalie, who was living in a shackle at Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra.



View reactions of Ghanaians to the former president's gesture below:





According to Daily Post report, John Mahama has taken the initiative to set up efforts to rescue the goalkeeper after learning of the terrible narrative of the legendary Ghanaian football player. The National Democratic Congress candidate's first deed of charity, according to… pic.twitter.com/QCW5bHD0GJ — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) August 29, 2023

John Mahama rescues former Black



Queens goalkeeper -provides decent self-contain house for her & capital to start business. pic.twitter.com/5GzmmlNQRI — Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) August 29, 2023

God bless the Incoming President John Mahama. John Mahama has the people who represent Ghana at heart. pic.twitter.com/sXHPwxzwPF — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 29, 2023

Do you remember John Mahama paid Kumawood movie star Wayoosi Medical bills when he was helpless and promised to send him abroad for transplant?



John Mahama has done it again, he has come to the aid of former black queens goalkeeper.



This is a mark of a President, God bless you pic.twitter.com/QyxF3JJYcj — The Second Coming Of JM (@MotiaNframa) August 29, 2023

God bless John Mahama, the man of many hearts. ❤???? pic.twitter.com/5cgzvoCTs2 — MPK ???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 29, 2023

John Mahama rescues former Black



Queens goalkeeper -provides decent self-contain house for her & capital to start business pic.twitter.com/QgOSa1Z9u7 — Sir Jay ???????????????? (@_kwekujay) August 29, 2023





















Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











BAI/NOQ