Why Major Courage Quashigah never wanted Akufo-Addo to be president – Dr Segbefia

Dr Akofa Segbefia, a close confidante of late former President Jerry John Rawlings, has stated that it was Major (rtd) Courage Quashigah's prayer that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never becomes President of Ghana.

Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Segbefia said that the late Quashigah, a former minister of health, told him that Ghanaians were going to need another liberation should Akufo-Addo become president.



He added that aside from Quashigah, other renowned members of the New Patriotic Party, including Kofi Koomson, warned Ghanaians about an Akufo-Addo presidency.



“In 2009, I met with the late Major Courage Quashigah, that was just a year into Atta-Mills’ administration … and he said something. He said it was his prayer that Nana Akufo-Addo never becomes president of this country.



“The reason he gave was that if he (Akufo-Addo) becomes president, we are going to fight for Ghana’s independence over again. He told me this in 2019,” he said.



“And then Kofi Koomson said if Akufo-Addo becomes president, he wasn’t going to be able to sleep. Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said … you don’t know this man when he becomes president, Ghanaians, you are going to have the bitterest experience. So, it means there are people who knew him,” he said.

“When all these things started falling into place, then I quickly remembered the late Quashigah,” he added.



Also, Dr Segbefia praised the over 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of parliament who demanded the dismissal of finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, the actions of the NPP MPs saved the country from a potential political disorder that could have threatened Ghana’s democracy.



He added that the president's and his voice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's, hooting in various parts of the country, including strongholds of his party, the NPP, is a testament to the country's frustration, which has the potential to lead to riots.



IB/BOG