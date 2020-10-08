Why Managing Editor of Whatsup News David Tamakloe was arrested

Details are emerging as to why the Editor-In-Chief of Digital Newspaper Whatsup News Mr. David Tamakloe was picked up by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

According to information available to MyNewsGh.com, Mr. David Tamakloe was picked up by the Police after an arrest warrant was obtained from thNew Edubiase Circuit Court to arrest him after he failed to honour a police invitation.



Our sources say Mr. David Tamakloe’s platform published a story that suggested that minority groups in New Edubiase including Ewes and Northerners were been targeted by the government during the period of voters registration.



The story according to our sources was used by a host of Morning Show in Edubiase, and when the show host was confronted, he named Mr. David Tamakloe as the source of the information.

Although the Police informed the editor to report himself, the Police claim he failed to honour their invitation.



The Police then moved in to arrest David and drove him to New Edubiase on Thursday night.



He is set to appear before court today, Thursday, October 8, 2020