Why Mensah Otabil quit as Board Member of the Trustees of National Cathedral - Joyce Aryee reveals

Mensa Otabil Age 2023 01 02 At 11.jpeg General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Pastor Mensah Otabil

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee says the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has never been an active member of a National Cathedral Board despite his selection by the president.

According to her, Pastor Mensa Otabil earlier opted to leave the board before they were officially inducted into office.

Madam Joyce Aryee who was speaking on NEAT FM’s afternoon political show, Me Man N’ti revealed that Pastor Mensa Otabil's reason for leaving the board was related to his ministry.

“When we were called to form the board, the first person who opted to leave because he was also building his church was Pastor Mensah Otabil. He doesn’t want any conflict so he stepped aside. He was never part of us who were incorporated into office.” She lamented

Construction of the National Cathedral, which is a personal pledge made to God by President Akufo-Addo when seeking power in 2016 has been heavily criticized after state funds were pumped into the project.

The project which is at foundation level with millions of dollars already sunk in has been hit with various scandals for which reason calls have been made for audit and investigation.

Some members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral have left the job.

Source: peacefmonline.com
