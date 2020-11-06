Why NPP picks Northerners as running mates

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has re-echoed the party’s stance that it is not against Northerners, contrary to some assertions.

According to him, the party recognizes the contributions persons from that part of the country have made to the growth of the party.



This acknowledgment, Nana Obiri Boahen says, is the reason the party has consistently picked people from the northern part of the country as running mates.



He said on Okay FM that the NPP abhors tribalism and is opened to people from all parts of the country.



“When people say the NPP does not like Northerners, I start the education from August 1947 to 1949 and then to when they formed the United Party. I also talk about when Busia left for Holland in 1969 and Dombo took over. If anyone says the NPP does like Northerners, then he or she is lying”.



“The people who defended this tradition are Northerners. That is the more reason why at any point in time, starting from 1979, they pick a running mate from the north. Professor Adu Boahen picked a running mate from the north. Kufuor and Arkaah had an arrangement but later he picked a Northerner. Akufo-Addo also picked a Northerner”.

Nana Obiri Boahen also spoke about his role in the NPP’s campaign for the 2020 elections.



He disclosed that while others have been assigned to speak at rallies and door-to-door campaigns, his major task is to trumpet the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government on media platforms.



“Most of my works are centered around FM and TV stations. Once in a while, I join the health walks but I don’t do door-to-door. What I say carries weight so I only speak on radio and TV. When I get the opportunity and speak on TV, it means everyone in Ghana is listening to me”, he said.



“There are certain issues that our young communicators are unable to explain well. Ghanaians also deserve to hear from us on certain topics so I have dedicated myself to speaking on radio stations”, he concluded.



