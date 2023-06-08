Why Nana Akosua Frimpomaa of the CPP wants to become Ghana’s first female president

An aspiring presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has explained that her foremost reason for wanting to become the president of Ghana is because she has the youth at heart.

She explained that with that, she wants to be able to harness the power in political office and hand it over to the young people of this country.



With that, she added, she would be able to help them make the right decisions for themselves, as well as for their futures.



Speaking with Etsey Atisu on GhanaWeb TV’s Election Desk, Nana Akosua, who is also the National Chairperson of the CPP, stressed that she is on this journey because she wants to be part of the decision-making framework of the country.



“I want to be the president of Ghana so that I can help the youth be able to harness and be able to give them the vehicle so that, because political parties [are] the only vehicles that can take you to the reigns of power so that you can be able to make decisions – that is the point.



“Nobody should say I’m not a politician, I’m sitting on the fence. Somebody is making decisions for you and you must be part of that decision process so that even if you do not benefit, like I may not benefit, but my children and my grandchildren and yours will benefit. And that is the whole essence,” she explained.

She further stressed that she has the youth at the heart of her campaign because they are the future.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa details even more subjects and why she aspires to become, perhaps, the first female president of Ghana, in the interview below, with GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu











AE/OGB