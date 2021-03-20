4
Why #Obuasi is topping Twitter trends on a Saturday

Richard And Benedicta Wedding Richard and Benedicta are set to tie the knot at Obuasi today

Sat, 20 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There’s ecstasy on social media platform Twitter as the town of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has topped the trends on Saturday, March 20, 201.

The development comes amid a rather interesting but humor-filled love story shared by one Abena Manokekame on Facebook.

Narrating the ordeal, Abena Manokekame shared details of a marriage ceremony which was to be held between Richard Agu and Benedicta.

The ceremony which was intended to take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021, has now been short-lived after an alleged lover of the would-be groom; Comfort Bliss revealed she had been jilted and deceived by Richard Agu whom she assisted financially.

A broken-hearted Comfort said she has spent and invested close to GH¢30,000 of her life savings in order to assist her then-lover Richard Agu who is now marrying another woman.

In a notice served through Abena Magis, the administrator of the popular relationship page, Ms. Comfort Bliss plans to invade the premises of the marriage ceremony of Richard and Benedicta in a quest to demand payment of her investment to him.

The matter has since generated conversation on various social media platforms.

