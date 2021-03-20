Why #Obuasi is topping Twitter trends on a Saturday

Richard and Benedicta are set to tie the knot at Obuasi today

There’s ecstasy on social media platform Twitter as the town of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has topped the trends on Saturday, March 20, 201.

The development comes amid a rather interesting but humor-filled love story shared by one Abena Manokekame on Facebook.



Narrating the ordeal, Abena Manokekame shared details of a marriage ceremony which was to be held between Richard Agu and Benedicta.



The ceremony which was intended to take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021, has now been short-lived after an alleged lover of the would-be groom; Comfort Bliss revealed she had been jilted and deceived by Richard Agu whom she assisted financially.



A broken-hearted Comfort said she has spent and invested close to GH¢30,000 of her life savings in order to assist her then-lover Richard Agu who is now marrying another woman.



In a notice served through Abena Magis, the administrator of the popular relationship page, Ms. Comfort Bliss plans to invade the premises of the marriage ceremony of Richard and Benedicta in a quest to demand payment of her investment to him.

The matter has since generated conversation on various social media platforms.



See some reactions on Twitter below.











If you are looking for the reason why there's so much fuss about Obuasi on your TL. Check here#obuasi pic.twitter.com/Qf0od5eebJ — Ebo Hudson???? (@Citizen_Ebo) March 20, 2021

Richard is happy the wedding is going on as planned. Bliss should do something we want violence ???????????? #Obuasi#JasonNews pic.twitter.com/nhegMajMzA — Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) March 20, 2021





