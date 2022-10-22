Why Otumfuo rejected Dr. K.K Sarpong

Dr. K.K. Sarpong had been nominated to replace the late Offinso Paramount Chief

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, openly rejected the nomination of Dr. K.K Sarpong, Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) as was captured in a video that made rounds on Friday, October 21, 2022.

In the said video, the Ashanti King clearly indicated his displeasure about how the nomination process for Dr. K.K Sarpong was done.



While nullifying this and asking for kingmakers to follow the appropriate traditions as regards his nominations, Otumfuo Osei Tutu mentioned 5 main reasons he was rejecting the said nomination of Dr. Sarpong.



They were outlined as follows;



1. Family heads who led the nomination process of Dr. Sarpong were not qualified and didn’t have the mandate to do so. He noted that the family head (Atta Kwabena) who presented the pleas to him did not have the right to come close to the stool because he had a curse on him that had to be taken off.



2. Some family heads had reported to him (Otumfuo) that the name (KK Sarpong) presented to the queen mother for nomination as chief was not a royal.

3. They failed to consider other persons who have rights to the Offinso stool



4. They should have presented their thoughts about nominating him (K K Sarpong) as a candidate before him (Otumfuo) and asked for his permission and input.



5. Due process wasn’t followed by the family heads and queen mother for the selection process.



Asantehene cancels nomination:



The Asantehene further noted that despite his good relationship with the candidate, KK Sarpong, he expects that the right thing must be done.

He subsequently cancelled and nullified their nominations and asked that they do the right thing and return to him when all the processes have been followed accordingly.



“What went on, I know but what hurts me is that Kofi Kodua Sarpong, I have a good relationship with him so if you want him to be chief and you don’t come to me with the truth…the right thing must be done.



“There are a lot of narrations about the people deserving of the stool, you are making the complications complicated.



“I cancel every nomination. The person who brought you the pleas is not deserving until the curse is taken off. Why did you elders allow such a person to lead the process?



“I know you have sat with KK Sarpong and agreed he is the one you want, follow due process and present it to me,” Otumfuo further added.

Background:



The Offinso paramount seat became vacant in October 2021 after the passing of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Awiafe Akenten III after a short illness at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The late Offinsomanhene had occupied the Wiafe Akenten traditional stool for 28 years, following his enstoolment in November 1993.



As tradition demands, a new candidate must be nominated and duly vetted by the traditional processes to replace the deceased chief.



There have however been controversies surrounding the nomination of the former GNPC Boss, K.K Sarpong after he was proposed by the Offinso Queenmother; Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko.

His candidacy has mostly been contested because of suggestions by some royal factions that he is not a royal nor has any entitlement to the stool.



The paramount chief of Offinso is the third in command in the Asante Kingdom.