Why President Akufo-Addo is trending on social media

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been topping trends on social media platforms in Ghana, on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Most Ghanaians are reacting to the president's announcement of an increase in the price of cocoa for the upcoming season.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano Municipality on Saturday, September 9, announced that cocoa prices have increased from GHC12,800.00 to GHC20,943.00 per tonne and GHC1,308.00 per bag.



He added that the increment translates into a 63.5 per cent increase from the current price of GHC 800.00, making it the highest to be paid to cocoa farmers across West Africa in some 15 years.



Most of the remarks on social media are on the enthusiastic scene at Tepa after Akufo-Addo’s announcement.



Here is what Ghanaians on social media are saying about Akufo-Addo on social media:





President Akufo-Addo/Dr. Bawumia's government changing the lives of cocoa farmers. ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/lRSq52Mani — Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) September 9, 2023

Cocoa farmers giving President Akufo-Addo fans and pains go directly to the umbrella fans and fake neutrals. pic.twitter.com/kls7TBexpL — Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) September 10, 2023

10th September 2023 For Immediate Release



PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO ANNOUNCES GH¢1,308 AS PRICE PER BAG OF COCOA; THE HIGHEST IN WEST AFRICA



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, announced GH¢1,308 the new producer price per bag of cocoa at an… pic.twitter.com/i33l6TzwxE — Bagya Nurudeen (@BagyaNurudeen) September 10, 2023

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, announced GH¢1,308 the new producer price per bag of cocoa at an event in Tepa, in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo stated that, until recently, international prices of cocoa… pic.twitter.com/Faw5sZFAn9 — Nαɳα Kɯαɱҽ (@NanaKwame_off) September 10, 2023

Cocoa farmers in the Ashanti Region shower praises on President Akufo-Addo over the increment of the producer price of cocoa from ¢800 per bag to ¢1,308 for the 2023/24 season.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/8Ea6vxEYmp — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) September 9, 2023

According to President Akufo-Addo, the ban on Galamsey is producing positive outcomes.



pic.twitter.com/ksir6cOt9O — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 6, 2023

Commissioning of First Oil from Jubilee South East Oil Fields Project by President Akufo-Addo ????️⛽????????pic.twitter.com/qZIu7amRNL — Onipa nua ????????????❤️ (@mylo_melo) September 10, 2023

Good News For Cocoa Farmers‼️



President Akufo-Addo ‘mobbed’ by cocoa farmers after the announcement of the new cocoa price for the 2023/24 crop season. The new price is GHS 1,308.99/bag.



Jubilation all over! Thank you Nana Addo/Bawumia. pic.twitter.com/xjiDq3cVaM — Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) September 9, 2023

Jubilations in Ashanti Region as President Akufo-Addo increases the producer price of cocoa from ¢800 per bag to ¢1,308 for the 2023/24 season.#BuildingGhanaTogether



pic.twitter.com/b28H0FUhh0 — Bra Louis (@bra_louis) September 9, 2023

Cocoa price in Ivory Coast is 1800ghc but President Akufo-Addo moved it from 800ghc to 1300ghc which is a robbery to the Ghanaian cocoa farmer but see them? These are the people who will vote for Bawumia n pull us back while Alan Kyerematen is there!????????????‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/PgMkfR8XLc — Jesus Is King ????☀️ (@GhanaSocialUni) September 10, 2023

President Akufo-Addo has officially announced a significant increase in the farm gate price of cocoa beans, raising it from GHC 800 to GHC 1308 per bag for the upcoming cocoa season. pic.twitter.com/Kd5egJXgUd — Isaac J. Bediako (@ike_official1) September 9, 2023

