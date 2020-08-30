General News

Why President of Concerned Small Scale miners was arrested

Michael Peprah is President of Concerned Small Scale Miners Association

President of the Concerned Small Miners, Micheal Peprah, was arrested because of a video he took at the residence of the Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong Manso.

According to confirmed sources at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service available to MyNewsGh.com, there was a court order for his [Michael Peprah] arrest as of 19th August for unlawful entry into Prof Frimpong-Boateng house in Kwadaso Kumasi.



However, the Police was able to apprehend him on August 29, 2020, at his residence in the Ashanti Region after earlier failed attempts.



It would be recalled that Michael Peprah recorded a video at the residence of the Environment Minister Professor Frimpong Manso indicating that one of the missing excavators was parked infront of his residence.



In the video which was posted on social media, Michael claimed that the excavators which have been seized but miraculously gone missing were with leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some government officials.



Background

An audio recording surfaced online with the voice of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi who was arrested by the police over 500 missing excavators used for galamsey.



The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng issued a letter directing the Criminal Investigation Department to arrest and interrogate him after learning that Vice Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi had sold some of the confiscated items from illegal miners.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the recording was heard allegedly agreeing to their request and gave his party folks the green light to engage in galamsey.



“…Did you tell me that you are done forming the team? We talked about the framework…we all know that the party needs money…I told you that Chairman Wontumi has some concession so go there and inspect the place…but after the meeting, you told me that you are done with everything and your guys have started working…” he said.



Ekow Ewusi on his part said Elvis Morris Donkor, the MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese, had also requested an excavator form the Minister [Frimpong-Boateng] to use on some galamsey sites.

He stated: “The last time you met my MP [Elvis Donkor] in Parliament, he told you that he will also need a machine to work with and you even asked him to come and see me because I have a lot of these excavators.”



But the Minister, however, denied knowing the said MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese.



He said “I don’t even know this Elvis Donkor you are talking about, who is he? I don’t know him…where did he say I met him?”



Although the MP’s name was mentioned in the said conversation by Ekow Ewusi, he denied having anything to do with the missing excavators.

