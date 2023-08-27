Why Randy Abbey has a problem with NPP Akan tag

Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey

The host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey has waded into the conversation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being tagged as an Akan Party because of its choice of presidential aspirants.

He argues that the NPP has had different flagbearers from other regions in Ghana while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also had individuals from other regions in Ghana representing them as well.



Dr. Randy Abbey revealed that he finds the assertion that the NPP is an Akan part problematic because of the diversity in selecting their leaders.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, on August 25, 2023, the veteran media practitioner revealed his stance on the NPP being an Akan party tag.



“I even find that [NPP being Akan party] a bit problematic. Because if you say Akan, who are you really referring to? You're perhaps talking about two-thirds of the country. If you look at the NDC, somebody from Volta has led the party, somebody from Central region has led the party and somebody from up north has also led the party.



“If you take the NPP, we have had somebody from the Eastern region leading the party, we have had somebody from Ashanti leading the party, somebody from the Brong Ahafo region leading the party, and currently Eastern leading the party. But if you stretch Akan, you will probably be talking about maybe some nine regions or so, and saying Akan is different from saying an Ashanti or Akyem,” he said.



His comment comes in reaction to the NDC tagging the NPP as an Akan party because no flagbearer has ever come from the Northern part of Ghana.

