Why Reverend Mensa Otabil does not believe every scientific fact

Reverend Mensa Otabil, the leader of the International Central Gospel Church

Reverend Mensa Otabil, the leader of the International Central Gospel Church has advised his church members not to swallow hook, line, and sinker every fact put out by scientists.

Reverend Mensa Otabil in a sermon disclosed that scientific facts are no longer reliable as it is mostly the case of he who pays the piper calls the tune.



According to him, most research works are heavily influenced by their financiers and that tends to tilt the facts in the direction of the financier.



Reverend Mensa Otabil noted that there is a deliberate attempt by the world of scientists to discredit the existence of God.



He noted that scientific works which give credit to the existence of God are mostly not published whereas the ones that pushed the narrative about the inexistence of God gain huge patronage.



Reverend Mensa Otabil cited the creation story that omits God as the creator as a very ridiculous story to believe.

“Don’t trust every scientific fact because every scientific fact has a sponsor. Everybody who sponsors scientific discovery has an agenda. That’s why one day you read and a foremost researcher says don’t eat eggs. Two years later, a foremost researcher says three eggs are good for you one day. If the research was objective, why are the facts changing? It’s not objective. It follows the money.



“Any scientific fact that shows God as the creator will never get published but the ones that say there is no creator gets published. The earth and everything were sitting then one day boom the whole universe came into being. It takes extreme faith to believe that but they push it as if that is the absolute truth,” he said.



Reverend Mensa Otabil also mentioned another instance where there were contradictory theories from scientists.



"Not too long ago we were told that there is an ozone layer that opens in the sky. Then I read another layer that said the ozone layer is closing. It is not a scientific fact. It is money agenda, pushing the facts. That is why they want to make sure the church doesn’t have access to that money because they will use the money to control the truth.