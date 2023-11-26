Why Tepahene wears white for funerals while Otumfuo wears black

Tepahene Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I paying homage to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The people of Ashanti boast of one of the vibrant cultures in Ghana which is represented in their traditions, art and social structures.

In Ashanti culture, significance is given to colour, which is often used to communicate issues such as mood and occasion.



In the same vain, the use of large umbrellas by chiefs depending on size and other characters is used to convey identity, authority, and also embodies spiritual significance as well as communicate other issues.



As head of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the authority figure under whom several paramount chiefs serve.



Traditionally when Otumfuo sits in state for a funeral, he wears black which in Akan culture is predominantly associated with mourning and represents sorrow.



While all his subjects and subchiefs take precedent after the Otumfuo, the paramount chief of Tepa as witnessed at the recently held burial rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, wears white and uses a white umbrella.

This diversion according to Ashanti culture is rooted in the role of Tepa Baanie, a revered deity under the Tepahene in the history of the kingdom.



Tepa Baanie is know for its mystic powers including granting children to barren as well playing significant spiritual roles in the expansion wars fought by Ashanti Kingdom in the past.



Thus, in recognition of Tepa Baanie, Tepahene and his priest are allowed to wear white whereas the Asantehene and other chiefs wear black when the kingdom’s overlord sits in state to mourn.



As a source of spiritual power and protection to the reign of Otumfuo, the Tepa Baanie priest performs rituals for the Asantehene.



In a video from the Berekumhene’s funeral, the Tepa Baanie priest while his chief paid homage to Otumfuo could be seen tapping the Asantehene with an animal tail.

A deity carried by the entourage of the Tepahene was also brought to Otumfuo who placed his hand on the deity for fortification.







