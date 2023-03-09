Why Zanetor will spend more time with her father if she could go back in time

The Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said that if she were to go back to being 25 years old, she would have spent more time with her father.

The first child of the late president of Ghana, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, said that if she were to go back in time, she would have realized that her father would not always be there.



She also said that she would ensure that her children also spent a lot time with their grandfather because when he dies, they would miss him more.



“Finally, daddy is not going to be alive forever, so make sure you spend more time with him and make sure the kids spend even more time with him because they are going to miss him,” she said.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said this as she read out what she called a letter to her 25-year-old self, during the eTranzact Ghana’s International Women’s Day event in Accra.



The MP also said that she would have related differently with her mother if she was 25.



“And last but not least, give your mom a break. She’s tough but she still loves you, and don’t be too hard on her,” she said.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings explained that she would have also handled her choices about her career path in life, her children, and even her social life better.



She added that she would have also paid better attention to advice from her mom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on the men who were coming into her life.



Below is an excerpt of what she said:



“Dear you, you’ve just graduated from med school and it’s felt like an anti-climax and you’re wondering if you made a mistake by doing medicine in the first place, but look on the bright side. This is a path that engages all your faculties and helps you approach problems in a unique.



“Dear Zane, don’t do surgery. Focus on complementary medicine; trust your gut and do that course in natural private medicine because that is the future. You don’t know it yet, but you’re going to have a daughter in two years and she’s going to make you change your path entirely, carry a bump with pride and don’t be too hard on yourself.



“Remember, she’s not a project; take it easy on her. Oh, and make an effort to have a better social life: it’s not all about the work and it’s not all about the study. Travel more, and you know that mountain that you wanted to climb (sic), climb it.

“Men. Ok. So, beware of a man who comes into your life and tells you stories about controlling with money, because that would be you on the other end of control. And please, listen to your mom when she gives you insight about men coming your way; she’s not trying to keep you single – she knows what she’s talking about.



“You don’t know it yet, but you’re going to have two more children and they are going to change your perspective on what you thought you could and couldn’t do, but, they would give a strength that you didn’t know you had, an endurance you didn’t know was possible…”



Watch the video below:







AE/DA