Why a third force in elections will be difficult - Prof. Agyeman-Duah explains

Co-founder of CDD-Ghana, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has shed light on what he describes as the obstacles hindering the emergence of a third force in Ghana’s elections.

According to him, the major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have succeeded in monetising the electoral process such that smaller parties or movements without strong financial capacities are not able to compete.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, Prof. Agyeman-Duah emphasised the shameless nature with which these politicians openly discuss monies they give to delegates and voters before elections.



“It is getting difficult for third parties to come in because the third parties have successfully monetised the political process and they do it shamelessly. They come on radio to tell us how much they passed to delegates to get them elected. So, if a third force wants to emerge, it has to do the same thing and also compete with them.



“Changing the minds of people is critical but this time, the parties have succeeded in indoctrinating the citizens about taking money and for them getting their support. So, elections come, everybody is looking for money from politicians and they are happy to provide that so they can win power,” he said.



The professor acknowledged the necessity of changing this mindset and a changed political system to create an environment where potential leaders can operate with dignity and integrity.



“So, if we don’t change the mindset, and change the system to make it more difficult for potential leaders to do their work with dignity and integrity then it is still going to be difficult. I pray a third force could come but I think we need to work harder on that, and if we don't, it's going to be difficult. But again, I think that the bottom of all this is to really see how we can change our political system,” he stated.

