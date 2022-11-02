Why anti-Ofori-Atta MPs do not support NDC's vote of censure

Ken Ofori-Atta

Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP, Asante Akim North, has explained why the Majority MPs who organised a press conference to demand the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; do not want to join the vote of censure filed by the Minority Caucus to demand the removal of the finance minister.

According to him, the over 90 MPs are not convinced about the process the Minority is using to achieve the removal of Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.



He said, he is rather convinced about the processes he led his colleagues to embark upon and he believes it will yield a better result.



“These are two separate mutually exclusive processes and for now, I have not been convinced of the relevance of that processes but I am totally convinced of the relevance of the processes that we have embarked on and so much believe in that," Andy Appiah-Kubi explained in a Joy News interview, Tuesday, November 1.



Background



All the Members of Parliament on the Minority side are signatories to a motion for a vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, filed on Monday, October 24, 2022.



The Minority cites the overall mismanagement of the economy and ethical concerns, among others.

The motion was filed a day before Parliament resumed from their recent recess.



Parliament has been on recess for the past three months, as the economic crisis intensified amid Ghana’s pursuit of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.



Some of the Minority's grounds for activating the censure process are:



*Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.



*Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral:



*Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:

*Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:



*Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;



*Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which as occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship



