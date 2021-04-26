Why are ECG workers demanding the removal of MD? – Franklin Cudjoe asks

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned why workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Monday, April 26, 2021, embarked on a two-hour strike.

The strike, according to the aggrieved staff was geared towards the removal of their Managing Director, Agyeman-Budu over claims that "he is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance."



“The Union decries the alarming rate at which the company’s technical and commercial losses are galloping. A conservative estimate puts the current system loss figure at over 34% as of February 2021, and there are no concrete strategies in place to bring them down in the short and medium-term,” part of a statement from the concerned ECG staff read.



Reacting to the news, Franklin Cudjoe who views the nationwide strike as unnecessary opined that the staff should rather demand private sector participation in the power distribution company.

“Why are ECG workers demanding the removal of the MD when they should be demanding a swift return to private sectors participation in the enterprise?” he queried.



He made this remark in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



