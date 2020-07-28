General News

Why are witches always poor and old – Kwesi Pratt asks?

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has charged the state’s investigative bodies to fish out the culprit in the lynching of the 90-year-old woman and bring them to book.

The entire nation was thrown into state of dismay after a viral video captured some women brutally murdering a 90-year-old woman over allegations that she was witch.



The barbaric and disheartening video has incurred the displeasure of Ghanaians with President Akufo-Addo leading the messages of condemnation.



Speaking about the issue on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt blamed the act on fake pastors and fetish priests.



Pratt is worried that the activities of unscrupulous pastors and fetish priests could plunge the nation into some chaos.



Pratt wondered why the tag of witches or wizards has become the preserve of poor and older men and women.

“It’s a very sad thing. Why is that anytime we see witches, there are either old or poor. Why are the poor always called witches? I have never heard a rich person being called witch. All of this is because of some bad faith we practice. Some people claim they see what we don’t see but most of the time, they don’t tell us the truth.”



“Those fake pastors and priests in this country are doing a lot of bad. They are destroying a lot things. What is important is that we must allow the law to work. If the law worked in this country, these things would have gone down. I’m surprised up till now, no one has been arrested. There are videos with the faces of the people so how come no one has been arrested?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo has said that the tragic killing of the woman has cast a slur on the country’s image.



President Akufo-Addo who is on a tour of the region has urged the security agencies to expedite investigations on the matter.



“The quick response of the police will lead to the rapid administration of justice in this unfortunate matter. I will make an appropriate contribution to the Akua Denteh Foundation to express my own revulsion at the awful, tragic act that has occurred in this region,” he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.