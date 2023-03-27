Why are you afraid to own up if you acted in good conscience? - Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called out members of the minority caucus who broke rank to defy the directive of the National Democratic Congress in approving some six ministers nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ablakwa likened the MPs to the biblical Judas and Essaus while questioning why they were not able to state their objection to the party’s directive or defend their decision to break ranks.



“The traitors should have mustered courage and exhibited a modicum of sincerity during our numerous strategy sessions by informing us that they disagreed with our fundamental objection to President Akufo-Addo’s misguided penchant for an obscenely bloated government.



“No one is convinced that these fifth columnists acted in good conscience, with honourable intentions, and in the national interest. If they did, why are they hiding in rat holes and afraid to publicly own up and defend their treachery?” he shared in a Facebook post while issuing an apology to the people of Ghana on behalf of the minority caucus.



Prior to the vetting of the nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.



However, when the House on Friday, March 24, 2023, conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six acquired overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the breakaway MPs by the actions have caused damage to NDC’s “brand and public trust in our caucus may take decades to repair.”



He, however, pleaded with Ghanaians to “at least recognise that a clear majority of NDC MPs did not participate in this grand betrayal — that should offer some compensation and some genuine hope.”



Read his full post below:



The NDC Caucus in Parliament certainly owe the Ghanaian people an unqualified apology.



We are deeply sorry.

The damage these Judases and Esaus have done to our party’s brand and public trust in our caucus may take decades to repair.



As we struggle to rebuild public confidence in the NDC, may the treacherous elements be exposed and may the Good Lord forgive them their trespasses.



If we cannot be trusted in opposition when crumbs are at stake, how do we expect the Ghanaian people to send us into government where we shall be entrusted with all of Ghana’s resources?

If privileged party elites conduct themselves in this manner at the top, what are we inviting our party agents at the branches to do on December 7, 2024 when they are tempted?



I must, however, salute the over 90 gallant NDC MPs who refused to bow to Baal and kept faith with the suffering masses.



As heart wrenching as this episode has been, we fervently pray that the good people of Ghana and our loyal party members would not give up on us.



Please find a place in your hearts to forgive us; and watch us work extra hard like never before, and with the purest of integrity as we seek to regain your trust and save our dear country, particularly in this period of self-inflicted economic crisis.

May I conclude by soberly requesting all colleagues on both sides of the House to reflect on the epic happenings in the British House of Commons some four centuries ago which led to the historic dissolution speech of Oliver Cromwell on 20th April, 1653 as reproduced below:



“It is high time for me to put an end to your sitting in this place, which you have dishonored by your contempt of all virtue, and defiled by your practice of every vice; ye are a factious crew, and enemies to all good government; ye are a pack of mercenary wretches, and would like Esau sell your country for a mess of pottage, and like Judas betray your God for a few pieces of money.



Is there a single virtue now remaining amongst you? Is there one vice you do not possess? Ye have no more religion than my horse; gold is your God; which of you have not barter’d your conscience for bribes? Is there a man amongst you that has the least care for the good of the Commonwealth?



Ye sordid prostitutes have you not defil’d this sacred place, and turn’d the Lord’s temple into a den of thieves, by your immoral principles and wicked practices? Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation; you were deputed here by the people to get grievances redress’d, are yourselves gone! So! Take away that shining bauble there, and lock up the doors.



In the name of God, go!”