Why are you hiding the 2022 report on corruption at CSSPS? – MP questions Adutwum

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum , Education Minister

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament has questioned why the Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has refused to release a report on an investigation into alleged corruption-related issues at the Computerised Placement System.

Dr Clement Apaak says the ministry 2022 constituted a committee to investigate alleged corruption at the computerised selection placement centre.



His call comes after the Fourth Estate’s latest investigative report revealed how parents were made to pay to have their wards placed in category A senior high schools.



The MP for Builsa South noted that the work of the 6-member committees on the subject matter cannot be swept under the carpet.



He insisted that the work of that committee based on the terms of reference given to them as well as their recommendations must be made public so Ghanaians would know the outcome.

“Find here a letter establishing a committee to investigate allegations of corruption in school placement in 2022. Question is, why has the Minister for Education not made public the committee report, has anyone been held accountable? We demand that the report be made public.”



Dr Apaak had earlier called on the security agencies to investigate the process which he believes has been marred by corruption.



For him, the Fourth Estate, through its investigation has confirmed the existence of corruption in the management of the system.