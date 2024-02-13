Why are you jittery after Bawumia’s address?– Miracles Aboagye asks NDC

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

A presidential staffer and a member of the communications team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs to show some respect to the people of Ghana by telling the people what their plans are for the country instead of making noise about the vision of the flagbearer of the NPP.

He mentioned that the NDC has been jittery following the address delivered by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, February 7.



Dennis Aboagye wrote on his X page (formerly Twitter): "Obviously, yesterday’s speech from the vice president has truly gone under the skin of the NDC, and they are jittery. Dr. Bawumia spoke for just under 2 hours, and yet he managed to outline cogent, clear, and specific 70 policies under 20 major pillars as a path towards the next chapter of Ghana’s development."



“John Dramani Mahama has been campaigning since May 2023, and yet, as of today, he has not been able to clearly state what his solutions are for the future of this country. I think what the NDC needs to do is show some respect to the people of Ghana by telling the people what their proposition is, just as the NPP has done. If they choose not to but continue in this comedy, that’s fine. The people are watching and would do the needful at the right time.”



Dr. Bawumia had stated categorically that he would abolish the tax on electronic financial transactions, the e-levy, if elected President of Ghana.

The controversial tax was introduced in 2022, and prior to the introduction, Vice President Bawumia had declared his opposition to levies on electronic financial transactions in an interview.



Delivering his first major address to the nation after his election as NPP flagbearer, during which he gave broad policy outlines of a Bawumia Presidency, Dr. Bawumia minced no words in declaring his opposition to taxes on electronic financial transactions, declaring that he will abolish e-levy as President.



Dr. Bawumia added that his bid for a digital and cashless Ghana will be significantly boosted if the e-levy is abolished.



Dr. Bawumia said, “To move towards a cashless economy, however, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment. To accomplish this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. The e-levy will therefore, be abolished."