Why are you not interested in late Prez Mills' constitutional review? - Prof Sarpong quizzes Akufo-Addo

A senior researcher at Kumasi Technical University, Prof. Smart Sarpong, has implored the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to effect the recommendations in the report put together by the Constitutional Review Commission established by the late Ex-President Atta Mills.

The Commission, which was set up in January 2010, made various recommendations after thorough and intensive consultations with legal minds and Ghanaians on adjusting Ghana's 1992 Constitution in the promotion of democracy.



According to reports, over 6 million dollars were invested in the Committee's review process, but since the Atta Mills regime, the review has become dormant.



Critiquing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's address to the nation on Wednesday, February 7, concerning his vision for Ghana if elected President, Prof. Smart Sarpong complimented the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for establishing his commitment to utilizing the constitutional review report.



"Successive leaders have not paid much attention to the constitutional review, including the former President John Dramani Mahama, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, for me, is a lawyer in good standing, and all those. The attention that needs to be paid to this constitutional review thing has not been realized, so I'm happy that the Vice President has captured it in his vision."



"Given the opportunity, we will watch what he can also do, but, for me, when he gets the opportunity, he should continue from where Professor Mills left," he added.

He, however, wished President Nana Addo wouldn't wait for Dr. Bawumia to become Ghana's next president before the review was done.



"You are using the Constitution to rule us, isn't it? We are also saying there are some provisions we don't like. Why was it difficult for President Mahama to continue from where his boss left, and why has it been difficult for a lawyer in good standing like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue from where the Commission ended its work?" he questioned.



Prof. Smart Sarpong gave these submissions during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show.



