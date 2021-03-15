Why are you overburdening us with taxes? - LPG slams govt

Director of Communications, Liberal Party of Ghana - Samuel Owusu Afriyie

Director of Communications for the Liberal Party of Ghan (LPG), Samuel Owusu Afriyie, has said the 5.7% tax announced on petroleum products by the government is painful.

The increment he lamented is going to affect basically everything in the country.



He said since December till date, we have witnessed an 11% increment in petroleum products.



"I agree to taxation but you don’t have to overburden us with taxes’, he added.



He said although we can generate more revenue through taxes, it is not the best approach.

He said, instead of increasing taxes, we should rather expand the tax net.



He called for integrity and wisdom in managing the resources of the state.



He noted some of our leaders when given the opportunity to serve, mismanage and steal from our resources.



He made the remarks on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.