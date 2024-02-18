Why can’t you appoint your running mates? – Kwesi Pratt questions Bawumia, Mahama

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised concerns over the delay in the appointment of running mates by the two main presidential candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP); John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively.

Expressing his discontent, Pratt questioned the prolonged decision-making process, stating that both candidates did not suddenly decide to run for president overnight and should have had their running mates in mind well in advance.



"Bawumia did not wake up just yesterday and claim that he wanted to become president, Mahama also did not make up his mind to become a president just three days ago," he said.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 16, 2024, Pratt emphasized the importance of timely decisions in forming campaign teams and choosing running mates.



He suggested that delays in these aspects raise doubts about the candidates' abilities to bring about significant changes.



"The moment you made up your mind to become president is when you should have prepared for that direction. So, the kind of delay that they are doing, I am not happy about it.

"If you cannot make up your mind early on your running mate and campaign team, then what is the assurance that the key history of the economy [will be handled well]?



"Nobody can tell me that Mahama doesn’t know the person that he would appoint as the running mate. He knows, so why would he not announce the person? So, they should stop the delay," he added.



It is worth noting that John Dramani Mahama of the NDC was elected flagbearer in May 2023, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got elected flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023.







