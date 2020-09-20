Why cry over the GH¢100K filing fee when you charged GH¢400K? - Dr. Lartey jabs

The presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey has asked political parties and aspirants who are complaining about the GHc100,000 filing fee to withdraw from the contest if they can not afford.

The candidate who was speaking to the media after he was acclaimed by the party as a candidate for the 2020 presidential election said, persons who are complaining about the cost do not have the moral right to do so.



Dr. Lartey said some political parties charged GHc400,000 as filing fees during their internal primaries but are slamming the Electoral Commission (EC) for charging this figure.



The EC he suggested has the constitutional mandate to peg the figure at an amount that is reasonable.



To him, he was expecting the figure to have reached GHc800,000 due to the amount charged by some political parties when they organized their primaries.

The GCPP he said will file and contest this year’s presidential election.



Watch the Video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.