Why did Akufo-Addo lie about the Anti-LGBT+ Bill being filed at the Supreme Court? - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy GYamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his comments on assenting the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a post on X, questioned the accuracy of the president’s claim that a suit was filed at the Supreme Court on Monday, March 4, 2024, when in fact, the suit was submitted to the apex court on Tuesday, March 5.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a statement dated Monday, March 4, indicated that his decision on whether to assent to the anti-gay bill or not will be after all issues around it, which has yet to reach his desk, have been resolved.



He noted that his decision on the bill is on hold due to a suit filed by a private citizen challenging its constitutionality.



However, according to Sammy Gyamfi, this claim by the president is far from the truth.



Meanwhile, renowned Ghanaian journalist, Richard Sky, took a bold step to file a motion before the Supreme Court on March 5. In the suit, he urged the president to refrain from assenting to The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024.

The motion filed by Richard Sky outlines several reliefs sought, each grounded in constitutional provisions and fundamental rights.



Among the reliefs sought are declarations that the passage of the bill by parliament contravened various articles of the constitution, rendering it null, void, and of no effect.



Below is the full X post by Sammy Gyamfi;



As can be seen on the face of the writ, the suit challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was filed in the Supreme Court of Ghana today, 5th March 2024 at about 1 pm.



This begs the question as to how President Akufo-Addo could refer to the suit in his speech yesterday when the same was filed only today.

How did President Akufo-Addo know as of yesterday, that the suit had already been filed at the Supreme Court, when the same was filed only today?



Why did the President lie to the nation and international community yesterday, that a suit had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill when he knew that to be false?



This legal action is nothing but an NPP-sponsored suit, calculated to serve as a convenient excuse for the President to refuse to assent to the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values.



The NPP pretended to support the anti-LGBTQI Bill in the open, only to stab the Christian community, the Muslim community, Traditional authorities and Ghanaians at large, in the back.



Shame on President @NAkufoAddo, his complicit Vice, Alhaji @MBawumia and the entire NPP, for toying with the values of our nation and the future of our children. The scales are off. Ghanaians now know who the real gay lobbyists are.

