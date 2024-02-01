Why did you sack Charlotte Osei without giving her even a bicycle? - A Plus asks Akufo-Addo

A-Plus slams Akufo-Addo for removing former EC boss without end of service benefit

Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for dismissing Charlotte Osei, the former Electoral Commissioner, without giving her any compensation or benefits.

A Plus, who is a media personality and a political activist, made this accusation in an Instagram post, where he wished the former EC boss a happy birthday and praised her for her work.



According to him, Charlotte Osei diligently conducted the 2016 general elections peacefully, but she was wrongfully removed from office without giving her the opportunity to defend herself or giving an end of service benefit.



“Today is @CharOsei 's birthday and I want to use the opportunity to ask you this. How do you feel when you remember that after she worked for this country for so many years including organising the peaceful election that brought you to power in 2016, you and that shameless guy at Makola Law School who was quietly demoted to an ordinary lecturer, I'm talking about the failed appeals court judge with adwen bɔne like COP Alex Mensah orchestrated "toli" and sacked her without giving her even a bicycle; no end of service benefits. Absolutely nothing!” he asked in the post on February 1, 2024.



A-Plus further stated that the president would soon leave office and face consequences of his actions.



He, therefore, advised the president to correct all the mistakes he has made in his administration.

“My father, you have done things ooo. The day you leave the office, you'll sit back, relax and bite your fingers as you count the bridge you bent. As for the bridge between you and me, nobody can bend it. You know I'm your guy, but one who will tell you the truth fearlessly- Respectfully though.



“Take a look at everything that has happened under your watch, especially your appointees who have engaged in various misconducts but you cleared, and tell me if Charlotte Osei deserved to be treated the way you did. You are leaving power soon and all these opportunists around you will be nowhere to be found. It will be left with just a few of us around you reminiscent of how we sat in the apartment that night in Mayfair London with Gabby and my dear Nana Poku when we lost the 2008 election,” the post added.



“... If you don't correct some of these things, one day, you will remember that karma is from Kyebi!”



Background



The chairperson of the EC and her two deputies were removed from their posts in July 2018 following the recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate a number of serious allegations and counter allegations made against the three.

The petition had been brought against Mrs. Charlotte Osei by 17 workers of the EC in July 2017, and afterwards a counter petition was filed against her two deputies by a non-staff of the commission named Emmanuel Korsi Senyo, aka Emmanuel Korsi Senyo Kumedzina, who is an activist of the opposition NDC and graduate of KNUST.



The three EC gurus were sacked from office by the President on grounds of stated misbehaviour and incompetence as recommended by a five-member committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate the affected EC chieftains.



Following the removal of the three EC bosses, the opposition NDC under whose tenure all the three officers were elevated to their respective positions cried foul, claiming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration was targeting Charlotte Osei in order to rig the 2020 general elections.



However, President Akufo-Addo said the decision to remove the chairperson and her two deputies from office was not borne out of hatred.



He said he only acted on the recommendations of the committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate complaints against the sacked EC boss and her two deputies.

Read his full post below:





