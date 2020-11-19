Why didn’t Akufo-Addo call Attorney-General to discuss Amidu’s report on Agyapa? – Ndebugri asks

John Ndebugri is a lawyer

A private legal practitioner who predicted Martin Amidu’s resignation has said it is strange that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to invite the Attorney-General to discuss details of the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

John Ndebugri said the President's decision not to invite his key legal advisor points to a sinister motive.



Mr Ndebugri said instead of engaging the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who was the target in the corruption risk assessment conducted by Mr Amidu on the Agyapa Royalties deal, the President should have instead consulted with his Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo.



“That report [Agyapa corruption risk assessment report] that Martin sent to the President was a legal document. The prime advisor of the government is the Attorney-General. I thought that the Attorney-General should rather have been invited to discuss that report with the President and not the Minister of Finance. Because the Minister of Finance was a target of that report,” he said.



He made the comment on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, on Point of View, a current affairs programme on Citi TV.



“Martin Amidu was constituted on the authority of the Attorney-General – and you see that these events that have recently taken place – is it not strange that the Attorney-General didn’t come into the matter?” he quizzed.



Mr Amidu resigned from the anti-corruption office on Monday as the first Special Prosecutor, accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of “political interference” that impeded his work on the Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment.

He also claimed he was denied key logistics and accommodation that would enable him to perform his functions appropriately.



The Presidency has denied any form of interference.



A letter signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on Tuesday explained that the President thought it is only fair for Mr Amidu to give a hearing to persons cited in the Agyapa Royalties report, namely the Finance Minister.



The Presidency said making such a suggestion did not constitute "political interference".



However, taking part the discussion on the matter on Citi TV, Mr Ndebugri said had the Attorney-General been consulted on the report, she would have guided the President on the best course of action.



“The Attorney-General was the best person to meet the President to discuss the document as a first instance. I was expecting that the Attorney General would have advised the President that maybe ask the Finance Minister to say something about it.

“The Attorney-General didn’t feature at all. They have cut off the Attorney General possibly because of the earlier statement she had made…and that brings the thing down to this ‘family and friends’ thing; that the President was definitely trying to protect his family member,” Mr Ndebugri stated.



The outspoken private legal practitioner and former legislator has also advised Martin Amidu not publish any statement on the matter in a bit to defend his actions.







