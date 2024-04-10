Why display bitterness towards the free tablets initiative you also promised 7 years ago? - Miracles Aboagye to Mahama

Director of Communications for Bawumia’s Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for Bawumia’s Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has strongly rebuked former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent comments regarding the educational sector.

According to Miracles Aboagye, the achievements of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in recent years asserts that their accomplishments surpass those of previous administrations.



During a media briefing on Tuesday, April 9, Miracles Aboagye criticized Mahama’s remarks, highlighting the NPP government’s successes, such as the distribution of tablets to senior high school students.



He pointed out that despite initial skepticism from the NDC, the tablet distribution initiative has commenced, expressing disappointment in Mahama's criticism of the policy and its beneficiaries.



“The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party announced that we, the New Patriotic Party, were going to distribute tablets to students of senior high schools in this country. The NDC in their usual impossibility character and posture came out to radicalise this announcement, hoping it will never come to reality.



“But on the heels of our hard-working Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the policy was launched, and distribution, as we speak, has started. Isn’t it unfortunate that the former president and the NDC, within the full-blown hypocritical parades, came to display their bitterness towards a policy and especially its beneficiaries who are all Ghanaians of this country?

“The incompetent former president, after promising to roll out and distribute tablets across this country and failing to implement this promise, comes to question the priority of the government to do the exact thing that he promised some 7 years ago and could not deliver,” citinewsroom.com quoted Miracles Aboagye to have said.



In a related critique, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, also denounced Mahama's proposal to separate the Ministry of Youth from sports.



Salam Mustapha argued that such a move would not effectively address youth unemployment and stated a lack of comprehension regarding the issue's complexities.



He questioned Mahama's sincerity, given his previous commitment to reducing the number of ministries.



“His proposed solution to youth unemployment by decoupling the Ministry of Youth and Sports is not only misguided, but it also highlights his lack of understanding of the complexities of the issue. For the avoidance of doubt, sports is one of the means to develop young people, just like creative art.

“How then can you take away the very critical vehicle to the ministry and claim to be solving the problem? Is it the same John Mahama who is promising to reduce the number of ministries now promising to create more?” he concluded.



