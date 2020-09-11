Politics

Why donate expired items if you claim to read more? - Okudzeto jabs NPP

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has sarcastically questioned why the New Patriotic Party who claim to read more went ahead to donate expired relief items to Ghanaians in 2018.

The NPP have continuously tagged and accused their opponents, the National Democratic Congress of not reading enough to comprehend and appreciate the works of the Akufo-Addo led government.



A member of the NPP Manifesto Drafting Committee, Yoofi Grant took the joke a notch higher when Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made an erroneous statement on the number of promises made by the NPP on the maiden edition of the Election Hub show on GhOne.



In correcting his opponent, Yoofi Grant said, “We’ve always said the NDC doesn’t read. I’m sorry what we listed in our (2016) manifesto wasn’t below 280, it’s 289. If you read it you will see that.”



However, that ‘NDC do not read’ statement was the last straw to break the camel’s back as Okudzeto Ablakwa did not take it lightly.

The North Tongu MP went ahead to question why the all-kowning NPP donated expired items to Ghanaians. The NDC stalwart also slammed the NPP for excluding the Volta Region from the 2020 budget.



“As for jabs on those who don’t read and all that, we know those who went to donate expired relief items in this country. We know them, if they read, they should have read the expiry date,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said.



He added, “We know those who came to parliament and presented a whole budget without Volta Region and I had to point it out to them but we (the NDC) will not focus on that.”



Although Mr. Grant rebutted most of the claims made by Okudzeto he was unable to defend the comments made on the expired items and that of the budget.

