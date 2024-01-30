Why go to school when you can’t do anything with your qualifications? - Tailor vows not to send children to school

At least 70% of individuals believe education holds the key to one’s success, and there is enough evidence to back this claim.

However, a young Ghanaian tailor who goes by the name Daniel seems to think otherwise.



Born and bred in Accra, this young tailor has criticised the value of education and says it’s not worth it if one completes school and stays unemployed with his qualifications.



Daniel has a strong conviction in acquiring vocational skills rather than schooling because, in his point of view, the first paves the way for success.



“My parents had the money to fund my secondary education but I decided not to go to school again. You will go to school, come and sit home doing nothing. The government has ruined the country’s education system.”



“I was introduced to tailoring by my childhood friend. Tailoring is my passion and that is what I wanted to do growing up. Looking at how the world is changing, I believe learning a trade or being an entrepreneur is better than doing other things that could generate trouble in the future. You will go to school and if you do not get anyone to help further your education, that will be another problem," he said in an interview with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Victoria Kyei Baffour.



Meanwhile, Daniel has vowed not to further his children’s education after they have completed Junior High School.

“I will not allow my children to go to school. After they have completed JHS, they will learn a trade," he said.



Watch the interview below:











