Why government opted for antigen coronavirus test - Okoe-Boye explains

Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has justified why the Government of Ghana has opted for antigen test to avoid the importation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) into the country.

According to Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the antigen test is one of the best and safest tests to quickly detect the presence or absence of the virus in humans.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Friday's ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM<, Dr. Okoe Boye explained that the COVID-19 taskforce chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a meeting with all relevant stakeholders prior to the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport to find the best solution to prevent the disease.



He noted, after consultations, they settled on an effective test regime from South Korea which is the antigen test.



''When we met as a COVID taskforce chaired by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo with advice from my boss, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, we were concerned about two significant things; to have a very accurate testing regime in terms of detecting the virus and [2] we don't want a test that the results will come within 7/8 hours or else the people that will pack themselves at Kotoka will even make the airport an incubation for the disease. So, quickly we looked for those with solutions and got this solution from South Korea which does antigen test.''



He expounded that the antigen test incorporates a scientific testing method termed as ''Fluorescence immunoassay'' which will help to detect the slightest viral load in a person in order not to give chance for a minute mistake to happen.

Fluorescence immunoassay, according to research, is a technique used in measuring and identifying antibodies and in the quantification of antigens such as viral particles and bacteria.



''Antigen test is any test that when the result proves positive means it has detected the virus live in the person's body. PCR is a form of antigen test because it identifies the virus'', he stated, adding that ''apart from identifying the sequence, you can gather all the sequences to get the whole map of the virus. The map of the virus shows the nature of the virus''.



Dr. Okoe Boye further stated that, with the antigen test, the COVID-19 results will arrive within 12 minutes but the 30-minute result approximated by the health authorities is to make up for any contingencies.



''It's about protecting lives; we had to go for this solution at the airport currently which identifies the virus - the antigen - not the antibody and [number 2] it has reliability or accuracy neck-to-neck with our PCR installation. And guess what; you don't have to wait for 1 hour but in 12 minutes, then you have your antigen COVID results'', he said.



He also disclosed that its rate of accuracy is around 99 percent.

