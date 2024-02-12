Why has Mahama given my 'Jack Toronto' nickname to Akufo Addo? - Kwesi Pratt questions

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has questioned why former President John Mahama has given his nickname to President Akufo-Addo.

"We all know that my nickname is Jack Toronto so why has former President Mahama given it to President Akufo-Addo without my permission...he's just taken it away; no permission or copyright, why??? he queried.



Background



Former President Mahama Speaking during a town hall meeting in Tamale as part of his "Building Ghana Tour" said no member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) can be exonerated from Ghana’s present economic challenges.

According to him, “All of them they inside, Jack Toronto and all his small brothers are part of the mess that we are going through. None of them can escape responsibility, none of them because they have all been a part of this. They all sat in cabinet together, they all took those decisions together. Anytime they were going to borrow from the Eurobond market, they approved it in cabinet".



