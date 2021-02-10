Why invest in a Cathedral when bishops are wearing two facemasks for protection? – Kwesi Pratt asks

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor for the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed shock at the government’s continuation of the National Cathedral when pastors have been seen walking around with two face masks.

After the burial ceremony of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Duncan Williams of the Action Chapel was seen wearing two facemasks in an attempt to protect himself from contracting the deadly COVID-19.



But speaking on the rise in the number of infections, Kwesi Pratt Jnr indicated that it’s imperative that government spends funds on developing the health sector of the country rather than investing in a Cathedral at this moment.



“I would like somebody to tell me what we are doing with the so-called national cathedral in the face of the pandemic. Are we still dedicating national resources to the building of a cathedral in the face of the pandemic especially as we’ve seen photographs of Bishops and Archbishops wearing double and triple masks."

He continued that, “The Bishops and Archbishops have come to the realization that prayer is not the solution and that if they have to stay alive, they should be wearing double and triple nose masks and we have a government which is calling on the population to keep praying. The archbishops are not praying to fight Covid-19. Let’s wake up”.



"National resources ought to be directed to areas which are most essential for the survival of our population and in this situation, Covid-19 ought to take priority over all other useless projects that our government appears eager to fund on very flimsy excuses,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr added.