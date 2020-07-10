Politics

Why is Hawa Koomson’s son, others walking free? – NDC asks Kasoa Police

Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the NDC, Delali Seworpkor (middle) speaking on the issue

Following the alleged brutalities some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) meted out on their opponents at a registration center at the Awutu Senya East Municipality, executives of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in that constituency have questioned why the Kasoa Divisional Police Command have not made any arrest since the incident.

According to the Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the party, Delali Seworpkor, the police have been adamant about taking action against the culprits – Ato Koomson, who is son of Special Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Aziz and the others, since they submitted medical reports as evidence to cause the arrest of the same for committing such heinous crime.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, he asked, "what would be the possible motivation of the Police Command here at Kasoa in applying selective Justice and sitting adamantly when heinous and life-threatening crimes have been committed on daily basis with the culprits walking freely and shoulder-high in the streets of Kasoa?".



“Gruesome crimes and brutalities being meted out unto innocent residents and NDC members by widely known and easily identifiable NPP members and gangsters including the MCE and first son of Hawa Koomson, Ato Koomson, "2Cedis", "10Gee", one Aziz and other notorious thugs have not been arrested or even invited by the police for questioning,” Mr. Seworpkor added.



The NDC believes the non-chalant attitude of the police will rather encourage criminals in the Kasoa enclave to commit many crimes as hoodlums in the society are not prosecuted.



He, therefore, noted that the party members in Awutu Senya East will make sure these perpetrators are brought to book under any conditions.

Divisional Police Commander of Kasoa, Superintendent Samuel Odame however, in an interview with GhanaWeb refuted the claims, indicating that the police are not favouring anyone as suggested by the NDC.



According to him, the victim declined police invitation to help identify a suspect they had arrested.



In the interview, Superintendent Odame said "One person whose name came up was brought to the police station. Don’t forget that when an incident happens and your report, you have the responsibility to identify the person to the police. We cannot go out there and be arresting people else we will be infringing on someone’s right…when the complainant was called to come and identify the person, he told the police that he was not available so that person was made to go because until he’s identified to be the suspect, you can’t detain the person”.



But efforts he says, are still being made to get the victim to identify the suspects for necessary actions to be taken.

