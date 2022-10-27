Why is Ofori-Atta refusing to resign from a position he is not paid for? - Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has questioned why Ken Ofori-Atta is refusing to step down as minister of finance even though he claims he takes no salaries.

Ken Ofori-Atta, when he was Minister-designate for Finance for the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said that he has never received salaries or per diems for his service to the country.



Answering a question during his vetting on Thursday, March 25, 2021, Ken Ofori-Atta stated that he does not seek to use his office for personal benefit.



“I suspect you know that the issue of public service is one that really has been with the family [Ofori-Atta family] for a long time and I came into it with that aspect. I do not take a salary, I do not take a per diem, so those are not the objectives that I come with,” he said.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Dafeamekpor expressed his surprise at Ofori-Atta refusing to step down despite the numerous calls by Ghanaians including the Members of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He intimated that there is a reason behind the finance minister’s refusal to step down.



“Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta claims that he is not taking any monthly salaries as a Minister of Finance yet he is most unwilling to resign from that position so another person can be appointed.

“Are we missing something?” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.



The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.



While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



View the tweet below:





