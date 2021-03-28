Why is it wrong for pastors to own a plane, private jet? – Agyinasare quizzes

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare is seeking answers to why Ghanaians think it is inappropriate for men of God to own private jets and planes.

He also wondered why people see nothing wrong with business moguls owning aircraft but behave otherwise when pastors need them to aid the propagation of the gospel.



The renowned man of God in an interview with JoyFM monitored by GhanaWeb said he wouldn't reject a jet as a gift.



“I don’t have a jet yet but if I got one, I wouldn’t reject it ... so the businessman it’s ok to have a plane but the pastor, it is wrong to have a plane, why?” he quizzed.



He noted that having a jet for travels around the world saves them a lot of time apart from its comfortability.

“I travel a lot, there are times you are going to Dr Congo, you have to take a flight from here to Togo, or Kenya and there are times you do transit of 8 hours when the journey from here to DR Congo is 3 hours. If I have a flight, I would have cut off all those hours,” he stated.



In his view, there's no big deal for a pastor to buy a jet or a plane for his perusal, citing Nigerian pastor, Bishop Oyedepo as an example.



Bishop Charles Agyinasare pointed out that the established man of God has 3 universities running in Nigeria.



“The truth of the matter is, some of the guys who have these planes, let me take in Nigeria, I know Bishop Oyedepo, this is a man who runs 3 universities, his University is ranked the foremost in Nigeria, so if this man owns a plane, what is the big deal?”