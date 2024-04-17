Why is little heard about the massive investments in education under Akufo-Addo? - Kwesi Pratt quizzes

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr.

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for significant infrastructure investments in the education sector.

During a discussion on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, on Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwesi Pratt highlighted the construction of new science laboratories across the country as a notable achievement.



He emphasised the positive impact of these investments on the improvement of examination results in the sciences.



"I have chanced on some information that points to the fact that a lot is going on in the education sector. I know what I am talking about, and Kwami, you know I do not speak without facts. A lot is happening, and the construction of new science laboratories is also ongoing.



"This morning, I was enquiring from Nana Akomea [leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP], who was a member of the panel, why the government has made all these massive investments in the country's education sector but very little is heard about them.



"The education sector undoubtedly has challenges that we all read and know about but if you look at the construction of new science laboratories going on across the country, it explains why examination results in the sciences have greatly improved and I think this is what the government should be talking about," Kwesi Pratt said.



Expressing his admiration for the government's accomplishments in education, Pratt called for better communication of these achievements.

Stressing Kwesi Pratt's sentiments, Nana Akomea, Deputy Campaign Chairman and Strategist for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, agreed on the importance of publicising achievements in the education sector.



