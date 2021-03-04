Why is 'our' nationality also under question? - Dafeamekpor seeks answers

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi Constituency

Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has questioned why there are always issues with regards to nationality when people of the Volta Region are concerned.

The former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo after serving the country for several years is said to be a Togolese.



Apart from his nationality which came under question, his age was also in contention until the President of Ghana on the day he returned from leave wrote to confirm that he has retired and needs to stay home.



But reacting to the various developments surrounding the forced retirement of Daniel Domelevo, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has expressed shock by the move by the governing New Patriotic Party.



“In Feb. 2021, Audit service Board writes to Prez saying he should replace Domelevo because he was deemed retired. Heeerrr Ghana. I thought they said he would return after 165 compulsory leave days? So why is it that it’s always Ewes who get their nationality questioned in Ghana?” he questioned in a tweet.