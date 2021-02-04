Why is there a problem with the police, military protecting Jean Mensa - Otchere-Darko asks

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has wondered why some Ghanaians have a problem with the heavy security presence around the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa.

According to him, the EC Chair’s life has been under attack on several occasions hence the highest form of protection she’s receiving now.



He noted that Jean Mensa now receives 24-hour security protection in both her home and the office.



Mr Otchere-Darko pointed out that the EC Chair, Jean Mensa is not comfortable with the police and military presence but has to endure to safeguard her life.

In a social media post, the founder of Danquah Institute said, “This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners. Her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure, for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could”.



“Her security at home, office, and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention but she understands she has to endure it and some of us have a problem with that?” he asked.



Read his post sighted by GhanaWeb below: