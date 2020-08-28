General News

Why is there no military presence at the borders after registration? - Volta NDC ask

Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Loh, has questioned the trustworthiness of the president’s recent comment that he had no agenda against Voltarians as he argues that the heavy presence of the military cannot be felt in the Volta Region after the voters’ registration.

He questions why there is no military presence after the voter registration exercise as he recalled that the government defended the move as a way to enforce the closure of borders amid COVID-19.



Speaking to Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “How is it possible that the military is no more present at the borders after the voters’ registration? Have you been hearing any issues of soldiers at the borders after the registration? Apart from two days ago, when the military came to Ketu South in a helicopter, Ketu South has reverted to the status quo before the voters’ registration. Let’s call a spade a spade, they brought the military to the Volta region out of mischief. Whenever they realize it is not their stronghold, they try to intimidate the people”.



He expressed that he can never believe that the President did not have an idea of what was going on in the region, especially after “all the security apparatus”, the president has at his disposal to brief him on what was happening in the country.



“The President cannot say he was not aware that there was a clear instruction to send soldiers to the borders with the idea that they were going to stop people in the Volta region from registering.

There are many people who live along the borders who are Ghanaians. Some people’s farms are even across the border. If the President does not understand that, he should come to us so we explain to him. He should not hide behind ignorance and say that there is no problem”.



Speaking at Keta, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at a durbar held in his honour by the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made known that the Volta Region was not singled out for any special military operation in the run-up to the conduction of the voter registration exercise, and there was certainly no political or ethnic agenda.



According to President Akufo-Addo, despite the fact that deployment of the military personnel along the country’s borders was a nationwide exercise, and was done across all our borders and not in the Volta Region alone, some people are generating elements on social media to “stir up ethnic sentiments in the hope of reaping some political advantage”.

