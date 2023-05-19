Why less-educated women are prone to intimate partner abuses – Sociologist details

A sociologist, Dr. Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has explained that there is a class of women who are very prone to abuses in relationships.

Speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro, the sociologist said that a survey has shown that women with less education easily fall prey to abuses in their intimate relationships.



He explained further that in such instances, the women become heavily-dependent on their spouses, allowing them to abuse them when they can.



“What the study is actually showing is that there are certain people who are more prone to being abused and ultimately being the subject of these IPVs, being it the extreme or the intermediate ones.



“So, for example, women who are less educated. Sometimes, people want to use ‘empowered.’ What the study suggests is that such people are more likely to be victims of IPVs. The whole idea is that, for lack of empowerment, they tend to be more dependent, especially when it comes to economics; they are dependent on the man for daily bread,” he explained.



Dr. Mark Obeng was speaking on the subject, Understanding Intimate Partner Violence.

