2
Menu
News

Why less-educated women are prone to intimate partner abuses – Sociologist details

Video Archive
Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A sociologist, Dr. Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has explained that there is a class of women who are very prone to abuses in relationships.

Speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro, the sociologist said that a survey has shown that women with less education easily fall prey to abuses in their intimate relationships.

He explained further that in such instances, the women become heavily-dependent on their spouses, allowing them to abuse them when they can.

“What the study is actually showing is that there are certain people who are more prone to being abused and ultimately being the subject of these IPVs, being it the extreme or the intermediate ones.

“So, for example, women who are less educated. Sometimes, people want to use ‘empowered.’ What the study suggests is that such people are more likely to be victims of IPVs. The whole idea is that, for lack of empowerment, they tend to be more dependent, especially when it comes to economics; they are dependent on the man for daily bread,” he explained.

Dr. Mark Obeng was speaking on the subject, Understanding Intimate Partner Violence.

Watch the full video below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name