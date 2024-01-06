Why market women will retain NPP – Dennis Miracles Aboagye explains

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye says people should not question the smartness of market women in Oda when they are voting for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

He says these market women have had their livelihoods restored by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government after the market that served Oda township got burnt.



Dennis Miracles is of the view that these market women and other Ghanaians “have a genuine reason to protect their gains and so it is for several communities across Ghana today. This government inspite of our challenges, just as all governments face in the past, is showing the tenacity to be there for the people at their point of need, to sustain their livelihoods while solutions are proffered for the macro-economic challenges”.



He further indicated that these market women are not experiencing price hikes like people in Accra are and therefore have a good reason to maintain this government.



"Don’t forget, Oda Market receives foodstuffs directly from the farmgates and the market women are not hiking the prices. So your Madina created food inflation doesn’t affect the people there. They have a good reason to vote for this government Becos we are truly looking out for them.”