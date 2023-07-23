Why more women are opting for C-section over vaginal birth

More women are opting for C-S on their own accord

A gynecologist at the Ridge Hospital; Dr. Richard Appiah Nkrumah has given insight into why there is a rather increasing number of pregnant women opting to have their babies removed surgically through the cesarean section rather than go through the normal vaginal birth method.

Cesarean delivery, otherwise known as C-section or C-S is a surgical process through which babies are delivered. Surgical incisions are made in the abdomen and uterus for the removal of the baby using this method.



The first successful Cesarean delivery recorded in history was done by Jacob Nufer in the 1500’s when he performed the procedure on his wife.



Over the years, many women have had to go through the procedure as a result of medical complications but in recent times, it appears to have become more fashionable than not.



Explaining what goes into the reasoning for this choice by many women for C-S, Dr. Richard Appiah Nkrumah said that the fear of going through the stress of inadequate observation and attention by medical staff which is needed for vaginal birth is a put-off for many women.



Speaking to Joynews, he said though vaginal birth could be simple, most hospitals in Ghana are not sufficiently equipped to handle these deliveries with the care, attention, and patience they need to because of inadequate staff and sometimes equipment.



“Technology has made C-S; to be very frank, very very simple but it is not as simple as it seems because just like every other surgery, it may have complications.

“Most of these patients, you have to monitor them closely, it is the close monitoring that we need to prevent unnecessary C-S. Some of them just need close monitoring and they will deliver beautifully. That is what we need in Ghana and monitoring goes with staff and equipment etc. and that is what we are lacking so people don’t want to go through the stress of when you go to this place, they don’t have so many people so doctor, just do C-S,” he said.



Some mothers who spoke to Joynews under anonymity also explained why they opt for C-S instead of going through the vaginal birth process.



“I didn’t want to go through the stress of cuts and pooping and all so I just thought, let me just put myself to sleep, and voila, we are done,” one mother said.



“I had some natural fears about doing the natural labour. I have heard many stories from friends, from family, of how women have had to endure pain without any form of pain management during labour, and really, I wanted to avoid that experience,” another added.



Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Appiah Nkrumah noted that the surgical process does not take too long. He also noted that mothers who opt for the procedure usually are counseled prior to the delivery and told the risks involved.



“You can do it in less than an hour and it depends on the condition for example if a patient comes with a fetal distress, where the baby is literally dying, you have to be very fast so you can do that surgery within 30 minutes but averagely I would say an hour.

“We counsel them thoroughly, we let them know that these are the risks involved and we assess them and let them know that; madam A, we think that you are fit for a vaginal delivery but we also let them know that if you do need a C-S with monitoring, we will just go in quickly,” he added.



