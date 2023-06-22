0
Why murdered Bawku immigration officer’s brother will not ask him to rest in peace

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A brother of an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) who was gruesomely murdered at Bawku, has given a blunt, uncensored tribute about his late brother.

Delivering the tribute during the funeral service of his late brother, Philip Motey, Cephas Motey (a lawyer), said their 79-year-old mother looked forward to seeing their brother become the family’s third lawyer.

He described what happened on the night of Monday, April 3, 2023, as a targeted activity.

He added that it is a difficult thing for him to forgive whoever was behind this crime, stressing that not even a spiritual intervention would make him back down on that.

“What happened that day was a carefully-designed, properly-planned, well-orchestrated, thoughtfully-calculated, and duly executed barbaric, cruel and gruesome act of murder. And I, Cephas, find it extremely difficult to forgive; not even with the intervention of Christ himself.

“And, I will not mince my words because I stand on this podium to speak the truth - that is what it is mean to be; the church. I find it extremely difficult to forgive. I will not ask Philip to rest in peace; it is his choice if he wants to rest in peace. If he does not want to rest in peace, I leave it to him,” he said.

Cephas Motey also recalled how supportive the late Philip was, so much that he spent most of his salaries on every member of his family.

“When Philip became an immigration officer, he spent his salary on all his siblings. There is not a single sibling of Philip who did not benefit from him,” he added.





AE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
